Dead Winter Carpenters take to the stage in Auburn

Help celebrate the Foothill Fillmore 2020 Winter Season with the Dead Winter Carpenters and special guests The Golden Cadillacs. The nationally touring recording artists Dead Winter Carpenters aka DWC is one of those bands that really do not fit into any specific category, blending fiddles and rockin’ fender telecasters to create dance-inducing fun.

Openers The Golden Cadillacs are going to make their Foothill Fillmore debut, and those who know their show will attest you do not want to be late for this evening. The Cadillacs feature an all star cast which includes current and past members of bands such as Jackie Greene & Nikki Bluhm & the Gramblers.

DWC and Keep Smilin’ Promotions have been collaborating for years now, creating a very special experience. The Mad Alchemy live liquid light team will be joining in to put the whip cream and cherry on top of this show.

The Foothill Fillmore is located at the Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge, and has become the go to place in the Sierra for a truly special musical experience. The hall is located in a building over 120 years old, and the Odd Fellows bring a unique attitude and historic vibe. The Fellows man a full bar featuring a great selection of Crooked Lane Brewing Co. beers. In addition, they always offer some fun snacks, such as hot dogs or homemade tamales. What is great about this also, is all the Odd Fellows proceeds go right back to the community.

This show is 21+ So ID is required, also note that this is a dance concert, there really is no seating, be warned!

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and music will start after 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Clock Tower Records Grass Valley, Yabobo Nevada City, Cherry Records & Tribal Weaver Auburn, as well as online at http://www.Keepsmilinpromotions.com.