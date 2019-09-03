Dead Winter Carpenters take to the stage at the Miners Foundry

TICKETS: $22 in advance, $27 at the door. Limited seating available as this will be an open dance floor show. Tickets available at the Miners Foundry Box Office, online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone at 530-265-5040 or at BriarPatch Co-op.

After nearly a decade, the popular Americana group, Dead Winter Carpenters, will finally take the stage at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center for the first time on Friday, Sept. 6, to perform a combination of fan favorites, classic covers and new songs.

Hailing from North Lake Tahoe, the genre-bending Dead Winter Carpenters have always pushed the boundaries of roots and bluegrass music with unlikely combinations of plugged and unplugged instruments. In the effort to redefine string music for new generations of listeners, they bring a modern twist to traditional styles, blending their refined musical ability with a more casual and organic ‘letting it all hang out’ approach. With a sound reminiscent of genre-benders like Jack White, Chris Thile and Sam Bush, the Dead Winter Carpenter’s fresh, relatable music is selling out shows and amassing a loyal fan following.

“Blending genres — we’ve always done that,” says rhythm guitarist Jesse Dunn. “Everyone in the band has a different musical up bringing, but the common threads are we found our way to bluegrass, through the Grisman Garcia vibe.”

Their unique sound and incredible live shows helped catapult Dead Winter Carpenters onto the festival circuit in 2010 when they were asked to perform as the after party band of a Yonder Mountain String Band show at the Crystal Bay Club in Lake Tahoe. Over the next nine years they would go on to play mountain towns and major cities throughout the West, notable festivals such as High Sierra Music Festival, Hangtown Halloween Ball, Strawberry Music Festival, YarmonyGrass, and The Northwest String Summit, open for The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band and Railroad Earth, and independently release four albums.

“We started out as a group of friends playing music together just trying to create something original and it quickly fast tracked into something very real where we were traveling around the country playing 180 shows a year for seven years,” explains Dunn. “It was a great way to spend your twenties and thirties.”

Dead Winter Carpenters includes original members Dunn (acoustic and electric guitars, vocals), Jenni Charles (fiddle, vocals), and Dave Lockhart (upright and electric bass, vocals), with new players Nick Swimley (lead telecaster guitar, vocals), and Brendan Smith (drums, vocals), replacing past members Ryan Davis, Sean Duerr and Justin Kruger.

Next year the band will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and hopes to put out a new album with a corresponding tour to commemorate the milestone, but first they are ready to take to the stage at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

“We are thrilled to say the least that we are playing at the Miners Foundry,” says Dunn. “It’s a long time coming.”

Opening the show is local rock group Farrow and the Peach Leaves. They will be performing songs off their new album Honeyslides, which features their signature driving, locomotive rhythm, soaring guitars, and back-porch style harmonies.