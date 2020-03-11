David Kleinberg to perform ‘He Wants to Run’ at NorCal Fringe Festival

David Kleinberg’s latest solo theater work – “He Wants to Run” – is the story of a guy who hates running and dogs, and how he ends up running with his neighbor’s dog Butler for 13 years in rural Cloverdale, and what Butler teaches David about living and dying. “He Wants to Run” will be featured three times at the upcoming NorCal Fringe Festival at 7:30 p.m. Thursday March 19, at 8 p.m. Saturday March 21 and at 2 p.m. Sunday March 22 at the Gold Mine Inn in Grass Valley. Tickets can be purchased David’s show and the many other featured works at http://www.norcalfringe.org

“He Wants to Run” traces how the relationship between David and his neighbor’s dog changes as Butler first wins David over, and then as they get old together. At one point, David says to Butler, “Hey, Butler, we’ve been running for 10 years now, and we don’t have one picture of us.” And Butler seems to respond, “Dave, this relationship has never been about Instagram.”

Kleinberg spent 34 years as an editor/writer at the San Francisco Chronicle, the last 14 years as editor of the paper’s entertainment magazine.

This is Kleinberg’s fourth solo theater work following his newspaper career. His last two one-man shows dealt with the Vietnam War. The first – “Hey, Hey, LBJ!” — charted David’s duty as an army combat correspondent in Vietnam in 1966. And his last work — “Return to the Scene of the Crime” – followed Kleinberg’s return to Vietnam for the first time in 50 years to visit where his buddies died and try to perform “LBJ” under threat of arrest from the communist government. “Return to the Scene of the Crime” won Best of Fringe at the 2018 Nugget Fringe.

Before turning to theater, Kleinberg spent 10 years as a stand-up comedian, and worked with Robin Williams, “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” Richard Lewis and “Saturday Night Live’s” Dana Carvey. ​