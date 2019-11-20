Dave and the Cool Beans return to Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City

Dave and the Cool Beans are returning to the Nevada Theatre stage one night only, this Saturday at 8 p.m.

LeGacy Presents opens their holiday season with a special one night concert featuring Nevada County’s premiere 60s and 70s rock and roll band.

Dave Halford leads the Beans with his unique searing lead voice and rhythm guitar playing. Lead guitar and vocals by Paul Turner, bass and vocals by Steve Sheppard, and John Basa on the drums.

LeGacy producer Sue LeGate Halford is excited to bring the Beans back to the Nevada Theatre one week before opening their annual holiday classic, “Scrooge.”

“Dave and the Cool Beans are a cool mix of all things 60s and 70s and beyond. Featuring songs by the Beatles, the Everly Brothers, Tears for Fears and many many more. Mix that up with some Dave Halford originals, and you have a very special evening in store,” says LeGate Halford. “We love listening to them and having them open up our jolly holiday season!”

Tickets for “The Beans are Back in Town” are only $20 in advance, with special reserve seating at $35. Tickets available at the BookSeller, Harmony Books, online at legacypresents.com or by calling 530-268 5419.