Dance the night away at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

Thursday, Nov. 7, the Miners Foundry kicks off their new monthly “Foundry Dance Party,” with DJs spinning hits from all the best decades of rock, pop, funk, soul, roots, and beats on the best dance floor in Nevada City.

For this month the Miners Foundry has collaborated with KVMRx — a new free-form experimental music stream, highlighting new generations of DJ’s providing cutting edge musical content — to offer an evening of funk music. DJ Stepdaddy, host of “Jive AF” and DJ Mystic Al, host of “The Funk Train Xpress” a weekly Funk Xtravaganza show, will be showcasing their turntable talents all night playing old school funk and funkadelic along with new jams.

Expect to hear songs by funk masters such as James Brown, Sly & The Family Stone, Parliament, Rick James, Stevie Wonder, Prince & The Revolution, Kool & The Gang, Cameo, George Clinton, Average White Band, and Ohio Players, along with modern funk by the Dap Kings, Psychic Mirrors, Sasac, Max Kane, and some bands you may have never heard of.

“We hosted a dance party for our members and the response was overwhelmingly positive — people wanted this to be something regular that they could go to,” explains Gretchen Bond, Miners Foundry Executive Director. “It’s fun, we turn up the music, turn on the disco ball and lights, and before you know it, you are in a club with everyone around you dancing to music you all know and love.”

Upcoming Foundry Dance Party dates include Dec. 19, Jan. 30, Feb. 20, March 12, April 16 and May 21.