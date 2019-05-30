Dance 4 a Cause: The Latin Jazz & Funk Band to perform in Grass Valley

The Latin Jazz & Funk Band is set to play from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley.

Have fun and raise funds for the Grass Valley Free Two-Day Health Care Clinic in 2020. Entrance is a $20 requested donation.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill Street.

The donation goes toward a California CareForce health clinic hosted by United Way of Nevada County. The free, two-day health clinic is planned for Jan. 11-12 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Bob Scarlett, the conguero, has lived in the area for years and teaches drum classes weekly, in addition to having played with local bands for over 30 years. Jim Bratt, guitarist, vocalist and tres player, is also a local who is well known globally; Rob Wimmers, on drum kit, is new to the area and brings extensive knowledge of Cuban and Brazilian rhythms.

Scotty Rogers, bass and vocals, is a local, performing many venues in multiple bands, both Latin and blues/funk, and Monica Fabriarz, from Colombia, is the wonderful vocalist and clarinet artist.

For more information on the event or the free clinic, contact United Way at (530) 274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.