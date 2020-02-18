‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ to show at Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

National Theatre Live continues its tenth anniversary season this month with an inventive contemporary adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” broadcast live from the London’s West End. Starring film giant James McAvoy (“X-Men,” “Atonement”) as the magnetic soldier and brilliant poet Cyrano, the play will be broadcast live at Sierra Cinemas Thursday, Feb. 20 with an encore showing on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all – if only he could win the heart of his true love Roxane. There’s just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of Cyrano – or can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight?

Edmond Rostand’s masterwork is adapted by Martin Crimp and directed by Jamie Lloyd (Betrayal). This classic play will be brought to life with linguistic ingenuity to celebrate Cyrano’s powerful and resonant resistance against overwhelming odds.

“The most breathtakingly exciting show in London right now,” writes the Evening Standard.

Patrons can view all National Theatre Live events and purchase tickets at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office. Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at Hughes Road in Grass Valley.