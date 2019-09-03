Cruisin’ the pines
Hollie Grimaldi Flores
Special to Prospector
KNOW AND GO
WHAT: Roamin’ Angels 20th Annual Cruisin’ the Pines Car Show
WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds
WHEN: Sept. 7 and 8, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HOW: Tickets are $5 for the weekend at the gate. (The fairgrounds will charge parking.)
Cruisin’ the pines: Annual Roamin Angels Car Show makes its way to the Nevada County Fairgrounds for a weekend of fun
