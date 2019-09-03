KNOW AND GO

WHAT: Roamin’ Angels 20th Annual Cruisin’ the Pines Car Show

WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds

WHEN: Sept. 7 and 8, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HOW: Tickets are $5 for the weekend at the gate. (The fairgrounds will charge parking.)