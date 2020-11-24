‘Crossings & Thresholds,’ new works by Jennifer Rain Crosby on display at Nevada City Winery

Jennifer Rain Crosby’s work is a visual journey, taking us to familiar soothing terrains or secret enclaves of reflection. This show entices us to explore places of solitude and wonder, while traveling deeper into our imaginations.

Her paintings are primarily on wood panels using handcrafted oil paints. “One year ago, I decided to stop using commercial oil paints and committed to making my own with natural ingredients. My paints are made with natural pigment, walnut oil, cold wax and mineral spirits, works feature beautiful local landscapes, both real and imagined.”

Some of the works are mixed media, combining mirror, mortar, paper, gold and silver leaf with oil paints for a surprising twist. Of the pieces with mirrors she says “Whether the mirror was an eye, a moon, or a doorway between trees, they all felt like thresholds to me. I hope that they bring unexpected joy and wonder to viewers.”

After COVID-19 swept the world she saw that we were all in our own little one-person boats on the Sea of Possibility. Perhaps these paintings can bring others hope as they have for her.

The exhibit will be at the Nevada City Winery Gallery through Jan. 3. Due to the constantly changing COVID restrictions check the website or phone for current hours.