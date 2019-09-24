Creative writing workshops offered

Poet and writer Maxima Kahn is offering two of her popular workshops for writers: Freedom to Write and Convocation of Poets. Both workshops meet alternate Thursdays in Nevada City from 4 to 6 p.m.and are open to writers at all levels of experience. Freedom to Write begins Sept. 26, and Convocation of Poets begins Oct. 3.

Freedom to Write teaches writers how to blast through writer’s block, cultivate their unique voices and strengths, develop new skills, explore new styles, and make time for their writing. Kahn says writers of all genres and levels of experience benefit from this process.

The method focuses on generating new writing in a stimulating atmosphere, while teaching tools of the writer’s craft. Students write together in class each week and have the option to share their writing and receive supportive feedback. Guidance is also given to help students cultivate a regular writing practice and reach their own writing goals.

Convocation of Poets teaches the art and craft of writing poetry through inspiring examples of wide-ranging styles and exercises to explore the tools and techniques of contemporary poetry. “In this workshop, poets write at home and bring a new poem to each session, and then we discuss the poems together in a safe, supportive environment,” Kahn says. “During our sessions, we also look at examples of poetry and poetic techniques and expand our palette of possibilities. I give inspiring homework to deepen each poet’s exploration of their art from wherever they are starting.”

A teacher and creative life coach, Maxima Kahn has been working with writers and artists since 2004. She has taught at the University of California Davis extension, has been a participant of the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley, the Colrain Poetry Conference and the Vermont Studio Center, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals. Her book of poems, Fierce Aria, is forthcoming from Finishing Line Press.

To find out more and to register, visit BrilliantPlayground.com or call Maxima at 530-263-9780.