Craft Fair returns to the Miners Foundry in Nevada City Sunday

The fun and festive Nevada City Winter Craft Fair returns just in time for the holiday season to the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in downtown Nevada City.

The independent, juried craft fair showcases over eighty of the local region’s top Etsy vendors, artisans, designers, do-it-yourself crafters, and features their unique, handmade, original and repurposed art, clothing, accessories, jewelry and housewares. Attendees can also expect to find letterpress, paper and stationary items as well as children’s things, toys, ceramics, bath products, and many more unique holiday gifts.

“This year we have a strong pool of crafters who are professionals in their field; making names for themselves by creating functional items that are also works of art,” says the event’s producer Naomi Cabral. “Shoppers can expect to find items that highlight the beauty of natural materials and the spirit of playfulness and joy that comes from the process of creativity itself.”

Nevada City Craft Fair is a juried exhibition of makers curated in the aesthetics of the modern rustic lifestyle. Hip, sustainable, yet innovative and whimsical represents the best of the vendors at the biennial craft fair. Some of this year’s vendors include local Nevada City fine artists Lisa Nowlain, Serena Cole and Anya Tuton who will have prints and paintings for sale. Vivian Malka of La Femme Boheme will feature her latest collection designed and created around environmental issues. Jake Castro, a celebrated Sacramento based muralist and wood and leather designer will return with his signature work. Well-known local ceramicists Stephanie Adams of Pickle Pottery and Katie Morris will be showcasing their wares, in addition to Ida Thaler Ceramics of Oakland. Live music will be performed by Eah Herren on harp and Nash Tavewa on native flute and drums. They will also be selling their hand-made instruments.

“The Nevada City Craft Fair is committed to presenting the freshest voices of the local hand-made movement, under one roof.”— Naomi CabralEvent producer

“The Nevada City Craft Fair is committed to presenting the freshest voices of the local hand-made movement, under one roof,” says Cabral. “The event is more than a holiday shopping bazaar, it is a celebration of local hardworking artists and the American craft movement. The artists showing their works are creating beautiful, inspiring, useful products; pioneering new industries all the while improving our local community.”

The first Nevada City Craft Festival was produced the summer of 2010 by a group of local young crafters, artists and social do-gooders who were inspired by the independent entrepreneurship and creative talents in their community as well as the success of the Renegade Craft Fairs across the U.S. and Europe. The bi-annual event continues to grow and to date has introduced over 12,000 attendees to more than 600 local and regional artists, designers and crafters.