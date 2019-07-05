Cousin Cricket at Off Broadstreet in Nevada City

Off Broadstreet presents their final summer concert, Cousin Cricket, at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intimate cabaret dessert theater in Nevada City.

Cousin Cricket has been entertaining audiences of all ages throughout the west for over 40 years, playing a fun blend of swing, jazz, blues and country classics that are guaranteed to get toes tappin’ and bring smiles to faces. In addition to their many original songs, artists they cover include Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline and Hank Williams.

Check out their YouTube video at https://youtu.be/DNx86HHOM2A?list=PL6BBE8A77F3D370F7.

Members include Western Swing Hall of Fame members Ken Miele and Douglas Cohen, Paul Kraushaar (a former member of The Association), renowned pedal steel guitarist Joseph Ybarra, and vocalists Kate Haight and Kellie Garmire. Kate and Ken are frequent performers at Off Broadstreet Theatre, where they were seen together in last January’s hit Johnny Gough At The Cheatin’ Heart. Joining in the fun will be OBS favorites Micah Cone and Tina Marie Kelly.