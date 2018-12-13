Country music hall of famer Lacy J Dalton plays Grass Valley Saturday

TICKETS: $25 in advance, $30 at the door (available at BriarPatch Co-op and http://www.FoothillsEvents.com )

Country Music Legend Lacy J. Dalton comes to the Foothills Event Center on Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley on Saturday.

The 8 p.m. special Christmas show will feature Dalton opening with a 20-minute Chewin' the FAT Interview segment with Felton Pruitt talking about her career in music and her friendships with Charlie Daniels, Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell and more.

Dalton will also answer questions sent in as part of a contest. Lacy will then do a set of hits, take another break and close with a set of Christmas classics.

In March of 2017, Lacy J. Dalton was inducted into the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame, and in 2018 she was nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award. She's one of the most instantly recognizable voices in music — the woman People Magazine called "Country's Bonnie Raitt."

In 1979, she was awarded the Academy of Country Music's Top New Female Vocalist of the Year. She also brought home numerous Grammy nominations and three prestigious, back to back (1979, 1980, 1981) Bay Area Music Awards for Best Country-Folk Recordings. Dalton appeared on those shows with the likes of Neil Young, The Grateful Dead, Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane.

Tickets to see Lacy J. Dalton on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Foothills Event Center are available at Briar Patch and http://www.foothillsevents.com

Call 530-271-1000 for information.

Source: Submitted by Felton Pruitt