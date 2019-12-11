Concert, benefit for cold weather shelter

Don’t miss this opportunity to enter into the historical dance hall of the Nevada City Odd Fellows Oustomah Lodge #16 for a benefit concert & dance with the lively music of Star People. Dance and delight in the funky historical ambiance of a true Nevada City gem; The Odd Fellows Lodge #16 in existence continuously since the mid 1800’s.

Net Proceeds from the dance will go to Sierra Roots Cold Weather shelter.

Suggested Donation of $10 collected at door. No advance ticket sales. Cash only.

No host beer, wine and sweets will be available.