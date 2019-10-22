Composers revealed: Nevada City concert features work of 9 composers

Imagine going to a concert and having Mozart stand up and introduce his composition. What an extraordinary opportunity it would be to hear what Mozart was actually thinking when he wrote his work. On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. matinee, the Nevada County Composers Cooperative will present their Composers Revealed Concert. It will feature the work of nine different composers and they will all be on hand to introduce their works. Mark Vance, NCCC’s Executive director, comments that “The Besemer Concert Hall is the perfect performance space for live acoustic music and we have many of the region’s talented musicians performing.”

Composers participating and their works are Alexis Alrich’s Wendi Pool for flute, viola and harp; David Bernhagan’s Passacaglia for solo cello; Paul Boisvert’s Sixth Sense for violin and piano; Jake Collin’s Irish Village for piano, violin and cello; Jerry Grant’s Plus Two for tenor sax and piano; Durwynne Hsieh’s Elegy for a Sphere for clarinet, cello and piano; Dennis Lauderdale’s Trio for flute, Oboe and Piano; Binns Melander’s Piano Sonata No. 8; and Mark Vance’s Ride for flute, bassoon and piano.

There will be a reception with wine and refreshments following the concert.

For more info and or reservations please call 530 478-0983.