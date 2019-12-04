Comedy pet theater comes to Grass Valley

The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater comes to the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley on Saturday, Dec. 14 for an afternoon of fun.

The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy, juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry costars. Popovich show has been voted “Best Family Attraction in Las Vegas”. There are more than 30 pets in the show, each one has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new lease on life.

Popovich, winner of many international circus competitions (Gold Medal in Paris and Havana, first place in the Moscow and Special Award in Monte Carlo) has shared his expertise for raising, training and living harmoniously with pets in two books – “You CAN Train Your Cat” and “Doggy Gone Good.”

Popovich has also produced and starred in a feature film now available for purchase. “Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West” has already won several awards including “Audience Choice Award” at the Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles, and International Film Festival in Austin, TX . Gregory himself has been voted in Las Vegas “Entertainer of the Year.”

Popovich has spent years as an advocate for homeless pets and is proud to help improve the lives of the animals he personally rescues. Scooter’s Pals is partnering with the show to emphasize the importance of adoption.