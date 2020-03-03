Comedian Tom Papa to perform in Grass Valley

If laughter is indeed the best medicine, comedian Tom Papa is offering a strong dose of it from the new stage at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley on Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m.

As a stand-up comedian, radio show host, and writer, Tom Papa has been sharing his humorous take on everyday life in America with audiences for over 20 years. He turns human behavior and daily routine into hilarious stories everyone can relate to. He can be irreverent without being trashy. His quick wit and wry observations are a perfect antidote for the daily tribulations of the common man in the 21st century.

Papa is head writer and a regular performer on the nationally syndicated radio show, “Live From Here,” the newest incarnation of the legendary radio show “A Prairie Home Companion.” He is featured on the show in his own regular segment, “Out in America With Tom Papa,” heard by 2.6 million listeners weekly.

Papa’s weekly, hour-long hit podcast and SiriusXM radio show “Come to Papa” is laid back, funny and smart, featuring occasional guests like Mel Brooks and Jerry Seinfeld. He has been a regular on Conan and “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert. Papa’s hilarious and warm book “Your Dad Stole My Rake” examines the dynamics of the ordinary family with its host of quirky relatives.

Papa’s first two, critically acclaimed hour-long specials were directed by Rob Zombie: “Tom Papa: Freaked Out” (2013) and “Tom Papa Live in New York City” (2011). His third hour-long stand-up special, “Human Mule” (2016), is available to rent or buy on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and other major outlets. Papa’s fourth comedy special, was filmed in front of a live audience at the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, “Tom Papa: ‘You’re Doing Great!’” and premiered on Netflix Feb. 4.

When not touring the country, Tom lives in Los Angeles with his wife and family. See him perform live in Grass Valley at The Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are available online at thecenterforthearts.org, at Briarpatch Co-op, and at The Center box office currently located in the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce 128 E. Main St. Downtown Grass Valley.