Come to the revival: Squirrel Nut Zippers headline North Star House concert

When the Center For The Arts closed last fall for renovation, the board of directors decided to continue their mission of bringing quality music programs to the community while they rebuilt. The $4.3 million project was initiated after the group learned needed improvements to the old building, including a new roof, outdated electrical wiring, a lack of ADA accessibility at the front of the building, no air conditioning in the main building at all, and seats that were 75 years old and no longer available that needed to be replaced would cost about $1 million on their own.

“If you are going to spend a million dollars, why not add to the seating to actually make it sustainable?” Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel said.

It made much more sense to undergo a complete renovation that includes all the aforementioned issues, as well as an increase in seating to 492 retractable seats — which will allow for a dance floor accommodating 750 or a seated banquet for 280 guests.

“We don’t have a lot of bells and whistles, but we do have a ramp for wheelchair accessibility,” Manuel continued.

Wet weather caused a four-month construction delay, and unexpected water issues increased the scope and cost of the project, but the Center has kept their commitment of bringing quality musical acts and arts programs to Nevada County renting a variety of local venues for its On The Go series.

Part of the series is at the North Star House, which Manuel described as “one of the best and most beautiful venues ever.”

“We love having it there.” Manuel said. “I really fell in love when we had a show there last year. We learned some things from Center on the Go. Some things that worked and some things that did not, and the summer concerts at North Star House totally worked. I would like to make it a regular thing after we open the Center where we have some summer shows out there. It is really beautiful.”

On Aug. 1, Center for the Arts presents Squirrel Nut Zippers, with Earles of Newtown opening to the North Star House.

“Earles of Newtown was one of our most well received bands at Worldfest this year,” Manuel said. “It’s going to be a great big party night celebration. Everyone should come out and enjoy some fun, swing dance tunes.”

There will be food vendors, and the Center will be selling beer, wine, and other beverages at their full bar. Premium tickets come with a reserved seat, close to the stage, or just bring a blanket or low back chair along with a picnic, while enjoying what promises to be an experience like no other.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers (named after a bite-sized candy) formed in North Carolina in the mid-1990s, and within five years sold over three million albums. The band is a self-described mix of “hot jazz, cabaret, contemporary, and vaudeville, with a little swing, along with lots of theatrics.”

“We are reinvigorated, reinvested, and rejuvenated,” Founder Jimbo Mathus said. “It’s all original compositions, so it’s our own style. There is really nothing like it.”

Mathus added, “It’s something you won’t see anywhere else. It’s quite a bit of entertainment. We try to keep it a lot of fun. A lot of joy. A lot of dancing, a lot of humor in there, some dark humor too, and we are just very energetic. The cast has theater, music and costuming backgrounds. We have a big horn section, three different singers, and it’s just a lot of fun. It’s not a reunion. It’s a revival.”

“It’s not a reunion, it’s a revival” has been the battle cry for Mathus since reforming the group in 2016. Following a long hiatus, he gathered an all-star cast of New Orleans musicians together, breathing new life into the old material and inspiring him to return to the studio to reignite the band’s unique, enigmatic sound. The result is the first Squirrel Nut Zippers studio album in 18 years, titled “Beasts of Burgundy,” some of which will be performed at the North Star House, along with popular favorites.

Mathus spent the decade the Zippers were not active, producing records and touring with other musicians, including the legendary Buddy Guy, which earned him a couple of Grammy awards. He has been on the road for the better part of 30 years.

“It’s a calling for me,” he said. “It’s what I do. I enjoy it. I enjoy seeing the people and seeing the smiles on their faces. We give them a chance to forget their troubles for awhile and just have a good time.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.