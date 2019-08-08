Come sing with Sierra Master Chorale

The Sierra Master Chorale, an esteemed auditioned community choir under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Alison Skinner, will audition new voices in late August and early September.

The Grass Valley-based choir performs two concerts in December and two concerts in May, always with the InConcert Sierra Orchestra. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings for 13 weeks prior to the concerts, with a few mandatory rehearsal dates.

Interested singers should have some choral experience or prior vocal training. There are openings in all voice parts.

If you are interested, please visit the website at http://www.inconcertsierra.org and fill out the form under “Sing With Us” (found under SMC on the purple navigation bar on the website’s home page). If you have any questions, contact membership director, Kathy Chastain (email to membership@sierramasterchorale.org), or call (530) 273-3990.

“As the newest member of this choir, I can say it’s a welcoming, warm, hard working group of singers committed to a truly wonderful performance. We work hard, have fun and create beautiful music together. What could be better?”— Alison SkinnerSierra Master Chorale Music Director and Conductor

“As the newest member of this choir, I can say it’s a welcoming, warm, hard working group of singers committed to a truly wonderful performance,” Skinners said. “We work hard, have fun and create beautiful music together. What could be better?”

The Sierra Master Chorale is a part of the local classical music presenting organization, InConcert Sierra. For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call (530) 273-3990.