Collaboration lands local treatment, home for pup

A collaborative effort among nonprofit organizations, veterinarians, volunteers and community members recently helped Elliott, an older boxer, land the care he needed after literally landing in Grass Valley.

Elliott was a stray picked up by City of Los Angeles Animal Services East Valley Shelter in Van Nuys on March 20, with age unknown, but very much a senior. A member of an animal rescue group noticed Elliott and sought out finding an exit from the crowded shelter.

NorCal Boxer Rescue, which worked to find Elliott a forever home, was able to collaborate with For The Love of Pets Animal Hospital in Grass Valley for treatment, thanks to Pilots n' Paws program member Derek Heikes, who flew Elliott from SoCal to NorCal.

For more information about For the Love of Pets, email fortheloveofpetsvet@gmail.com.