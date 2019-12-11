Colla Voce Chamber Singers of the Sierra presents The Heart of Christmas

Colla Voce Chamber Singers want your story. Woven into their 15th annual holiday concert series —“The Heart of Christmas” — will be old photos and stories of memorable Christmases submitted by the audience. Artistic Director Janine Dexter is encouraging community members to use their smart phones to capture images from their photo albums and send (Actual Size) to director@collavoce.org. Special stories of Christmases past should be sent to the same email.

Now a local tradition, Colla Voce Chamber Singers concerts consistently provide unique, multi-dimensional, participatory experiences but the larger focus of the group has been community and education. Colla Voce supports a Music Docent program in several schools as well as the Colla Voce Youth and Children’s Chorus. In addition, the group has performed for the annual fundraiser “Music for Humanity”—benefiting the Auburn Food Closet and Habitat for Humanity—for 15 years. This year’s concert ticket prices include $1 to continued support of the Food Closet and $1 to the Graduating Senior Scholarship.

The program is largely centered on the concert harp and features harpist Emily Mader. The audience will be surrounded by sound as the singers present fresh, interesting arrangements of traditional melodies and timeless carols including “The Christmas Song,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” and “A ‘Soalin’” made popular by Peter, Paul and Mary and refreshed decades later by Sting. Newer songs—including The Pentatonix arrangements of “Where Are You Christmas” and “Mary, Did You Know?” —as well as carols of Minnesota composer, Abbie Betinis, are thrown in for spice. Composers include Stephan Paulus, John Rutter, Morten Lauridsen and Irish composer Michael McGlynn. Also featured is pianist, Angela Roland, in “Ubi Caritas” by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo.

The Grass Valley performance is Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church and also includes an appearance by The Colla Voce Youth and Children’s Chorus. Tickets are available on the website collavoce.org. General admission is $25, $20 Seniors/ Students, and $10 ages 17 and under.

Established in 2005, Colla Voce is an auditioned, volunteer, professional caliber chamber choral organization. Pronounced “COLE-ah VOH-chay,” the name is Italian for “follow the voice” and literally translated means “follow the voice of the Sierra.”

Performers include professional musicians, medical practitioners, educators, business owners, retired executives and students. Colla Voce sings for private gatherings during the Christmas season and is often available for other community events.

For more information visit http://www.collavoce.org or contact info@collavoce.org.