Colfax High presents Neil Simon’s, ‘The Good Doctor’

“If he had any passion in life at all, it was the theater… So he purchased two tickets in the very best section of the theater for the opening night performance!”

— Neil Simon

“The Good Doctor”

And you can too for this charmingly witty and darkly satirical comedy presented by the students of Colfax High School. The postmodern playwright, Neil Simon, invokes the biting spirit of prolific Russian short-story master, and playwright, Anton Chekhov. The 19th century physician followed the great Russian realists of his time: Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky; and developed a particular style of emphasizing the depths of human nature, the hidden significance of everyday events, and just how thin the line between comedy and tragedy really is. In “The Good Doctor,” Neil Simon explores a wide range of comedic styles and theatrical motifs by taking a light-hearted journey through the satirical writings of Anton Chekhov. The main character “The Writer” is a thinly-veiled caricature of Chekhov, who breaks the fourth wall and shares his stories directly with the audience; weaving us through a hilarious sequence of 11 one-acts. Each individual scene tells its own story: a lowly government clerk who saves all his money to attend the theater for an evening and accidentally sneezes on his boss, a crafty seducer who never guesses that he’s the one being seduced, a clever peasant woman who berates a bank manager to the brink of madness, and of course, who could forget the classic tale of a man who offers to drown himself for 3 rubles! All of them uniquely “charming and clever,” as the main character describes them to be; while at the same time giving space for commentary on classism and social inequality and injustice. In dramatizing the stories of Chekhov’s everyday Russians in the 19th century, Simon expertly frames his own witty, modern observations around Chekhov’s profound understanding of human nature and the ways in which little ordinary acts can have a far deeper meaning.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30 Colfax High School's Creators of Riveting Entertainment (CORE) captivates audiences with the opening night of American writer Neil Simon's Chekov-inspired comedy, "The Good Doctor." The production also has shows on Friday, Nov. 1; Saturday, Nov. 2; Wednesday, Nov. 6; Thursday, Nov. 7; and Saturday, Nov. 9. It's directed by drama teacher Trish Adair Gardiner.

In this laugh-filled comedy by Neil Simon, and inspired by the works of Russian playwright Anton Chekov, director, Trish Adair Gardiner will take the audience through an experience of laughter, tears, and charm throughout the variety of scenes. Audiences of all ages will feel inspired by and connected to the diverse characters, as the scenes play out.

Trish Adair Gardiner holds a BA in English from Webster University and received her teaching credential from California State Chico. Gardiner has been working as a professional actor/director for 30 years. She has performed all over the country, in theaters such as St. Louis Repertory Theatre, Theatre Rhinoceros in San Francisco, Center Repertory in Walnut Creek, The Western Stage in Salinas, Foothill Theatre Co. and Sierra Stages in Nevada City. Some of her favorite roles include Blanche in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe,” and Claire in “Gideon’s Knot” for which she was honored with an Elly award for Best Actress in a dramatic role. Gardiner is thrilled to head the theatre department at Colfax High and to work in partnership with Tech Specialist, Hunter James Reed.

Hunter James Reed has been working as a professional actor and technician since the ripe age of nine. He began on stage with roles such as Jem in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” The Artful Dodger in “Oliver,” and Jason in the Opera “Falsettos,” and went on to pursue a passion for lighting and sound once his voice began to change. Hunter was the Student Director of the Technical Theater Department at the performing arts High School he attended, and toured two different shows to the International Thespian Festival, which helped to earn him a full-ride scholarship to the University of Evansville. After college, he dove into the world of Film Production, working in sound, lighting, and camera operation for many television shows, commercials, and films. His most important role in life however, has been as a father, which is what led him to pursue sustainable Organic Horticulture and Farming skills, and ultimately landed him in the Sierra Foothills.

Performances are held in the beautiful theater of the Colfax Performing Arts Center, at Colfax High School, 24995 Ben Taylor Rd. Tickets are available at the door, with $7 for Students with ASB, $10 for Students, and $15 for Adults. All shows begin at 7 p.m.