Classical music ‘power trio’ bring dynamic masterworks to InConcert Stage

InConcert Sierra celebrates Beethoven’s 250th anniversary Sunday, March 15 with an afternoon of trio masterworks — from the renowned German composer as well as from Mendelssohn and Saint-Saëns — performed by some of classical music’s most celebrated artists, pianist Wu Han, cellist David Finckel, and violinist Arnaud Sussmann.

The husband and wife team of Han and Finckel are known as the “power couple of chamber music.” They are dynamic performers, noted teachers, artistic directors of New York’s world-renowned Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the Bay Area’s Music@Menlo, and recording artists with their own record label.

Joining them in trio is Sussmann, who has been honored by Minnesota’s Free Press for his “sweet and smooth sound that can hypnotize a listener.” He is a thrilling young musician who is capturing the attention of classical critics and audiences around the world.

According to Wu Han, the program has three landmarks in the piano trio repertoire. Beethoven’s first published work, the “Trio in Eb Major, Op. 1, No. 1,” changed piano trio history due to his advanced style of writing for the time. Saint-Saens’ “Trio No. 1 in F-Major, Op. 18,” was the first piano trio by a French composer, and Mendelssohn’s “Trio No. 1 in D-minor, Op. 49” was the first trio of the Romantic period.

David Finckel and Wu Han are known for crafting focused programs that enable audiences to wrap their brains around the vast chamber music repertoire, and performing them in a way that connects with listeners. This concert also marks a first performance of this trio on the InConcert Sierra Third Sunday Series.

“We experienced Wu Han, whom I consider a rock-star of classical music, in January 2018 with her Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center ensemble,” said Artistic Director Ken Hardin. “Her exuberance and passion were ablaze along with her fortissimo personality that was captivating and engaging — she had us in the palms of her hands. I’m delighted to have her back with this powerhouse trio.”

Their performance begins at 2 p.m. March 15, with a pre-concert forum at 1:15 p.m.

As Finckel said to the San Francisco Classical Voice, “Chamber music is like fine wine — the more you know about it the better you can enjoy it.” The pre-concert forum is designed to bring the listener into the world of this music, and of the musicians who perform it. Many find that this increases their appreciation and enjoyment of the music

Tickets are $38 for general admission. There are a limited number of free youth passes for those 5-17, available with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

The concert is at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. For more information, please call 530-273-3990 or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org.