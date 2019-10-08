Cirque au Centre: The Center for the Arts to host annual gala
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: Cirque au Centre: Circus in The Center! 2019 Gala for The Center for the Arts
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 255 South Auburn Street, Grass Valley
ADMISSION: Table for eight $1,000 / Individual Tickets $145
INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384
Ladies and gentlemen, come one come all, for a spectacular evening of amusement at the Cirque au Centre (Circus in The Center)!
Enjoy dazzling performances, exquisite food and cocktails, an electrifying live auction and an after party with non-stop dancing to party hits performed by Pop ROCKS! You and your friends will marvel at the unlimited fun all in support of the community’s premier non-profit arts organization.
Last year’s Hollywood Ball raised more than $100,000 and The Center looks forward to exceeding that number in 2019! Community support is key for The Center for the Arts during this exciting time of transformation as they usher in an innovative era of art and performance at The New Center and create a powerful new cultural destination in Nevada County.
Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384 for tickets and information.
