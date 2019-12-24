Cinema at the State presents ‘A Dog’s Way Home’

Winner for the Best Animation/Family Award at the 2019 Golden Trailer Awards, this family adventure film follows a dog named Bella (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) on an epic 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner.

Along the way, the lost but spirited dog touches the lives of an orphaned mountain lion, a down-on-his-luck veteran and some friendly strangers who happen to cross her path.

The film was directed by Charles Martin Smith, based on W. Bruce Cameron’s 2017 book of the same name. The film stars Ashley Judd and Edward James Olmos.

Tomris Laffly writing for RogerEbert.com called it “A good dog movie with its heart in the right place” and gave it 3 out of 4 stars.

“. . .teach[es] audiences about family, the power of unconditional love, and the ripple effects of compassion.” – Variety