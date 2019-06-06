Church fellowship hall transformed into art gallery

The Nevada City United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall has now become an art gallery — at least temporarily.

An exhibit is now complete, which includes 25 church member artists showcasing their works. All this is in preparation for the church’s participation in Nevada City’s First Friday Art Walk, on Friday from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Nevada City.

A wide variety of visual and graphic arts will be on display including photography, graphic design, fiber art, oil and watercolor paintings and specialty creations are shown. The display is open to the visiting public free of charge. Music will be provided by several of the church’s talented musicians, while finger food and beverages will be available while visitors stroll around.

The event will provide an occasion for those attending to learn more about the church and its place in Nevada City’s history. Brief guided tours will be offered to acquaint visitors with one of the oldest structures in the city. Docents will be available to describe the building, its bell-tower, architecture, and beautiful stained glass windows.

Many of the displaying artists will be in the downstairs hall to introduce guests to their creations. Although the art is not for sale during the Art Walk, arrangements can be made with individual artists for those who may desire to purchase a work of art. The church is at 433 Broad St.

For information, call (530) 265-2797.

Source: Nevada City United Methodist Church