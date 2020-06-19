Center for the Arts open gallery happy hours

The Center for the Arts has entered its first phase of reopening with limited capacity open gallery events that offer the public a chance to enjoy the current art exhibit as well as the new bar for an artful happy hour. The bar and gallery are open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. throughout the summer.

In The Granucci Gallery, visitors will experience the inaugural fine art exhibit Strata, from local artist Nancy Mintz. In her most recent work, Mintz moves beyond the personal to examine the diversity of natural biological communities, and the processes of growth, decay and succession. She is especially interested in the forms of memory: the husks, pods, and shells left behind by the relentless fecundity of life. For this work she has chosen lighter materials, especially fine brass wire, which she employs gesturally, like pencil lines. The resulting structures are usually covered with soft Japanese Gampi paper, forming a tactile surface which is both translucent and reflective, giving the work an ethereal presence.

During Open Galleries you are invited to visit Rick’s Bar & Cafe for canned brews, bottled wines and full bar service. The new bar is named after the Vice President of the Board of Directors at The Center for the Arts, Rick Bergquist. He was the first to contribute to the capital campaign when the idea for renovating The Center for the Arts was in its infancy.

The Center for the Arts is currently limiting their capacity of the bar and gallery to 35 visitors at a time for proper social distancing. Masks are required to be worn when inside The Center and patrons are asked to please maintain a distance of six feet from patrons from other parties when waiting to enter the building and throughout the gallery and bar areas. Visit thecenterforthearts.org for current updates regarding COVID-19 protocols.

The Center for the Arts Open Gallery event is held weekly on Thursday and Friday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m. These are free events and open to the public. Visit thecenterforthearts.org for more information.