Celebratory Concert Tour kicks off Saturday in Camptonville

Terry Riley completes 85 trips around the sun this coming June as we ease into the decade of the 20s. Celebratory performances with his son, Gyan, are scheduled throughout North America and Europe.

Terry and Gyan begin their Celebratory Concert Tour Saturday, 7 p.m., at the Camptonville Community Center.

Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com and at BriarPatch Coop in Grass Valley.

Terry and Gyan will perform key works that define Terry’s output with elements of traditional jazz, ragtime, minimalism and Indian Raga. Gyan, every bit the virtuoso that is his father, is Terry’s favorite collaborator.

Terry’s influence stretches farther and wider than almost any other figure in 20th century music, including rock, the string quartet, the symphony hall, development of keyboard styles, and electronic music, not only of the experimental variety, but on popular genres such as house and techno. He remains a seminal figure in music history.

Camptonville Community Center is located at 15333 Cleveland Ave., Camptonville.