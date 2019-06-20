Celebration of music, dance to descend upon Pioneer Park in Nevada City

On Saturday, June 22, Alasdair Fraser’s Sierra Fiddle Camp will celebrate the joy of traditional music in Nevada City at Pioneer Park with its 12th annual “Ceilidh in the Park” picnic concert.

Fraser, renowned performer and master teacher, is founder and music director of five music camps in his native Scotland, Appalachia and Shetland.

Alasdair has once again assembled an international faculty of some of the best traditional musicians in their genre and encourages all revelers and listeners to come and celebrate the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Scandinavia and the USA with the Sierra Fiddle Camp Orchestra and featured soloists.

Fraser is one of the greatest carriers of the Scottish fiddle music tradition, a fiddler whose warmly expressive playing, mastery of his instrument and deep understanding of his native music as a venerable and continually evolving art is an inspiration to generations of musicians on both sides of the Atlantic.

Bruce Molsky, “one of America’s premier fiddling talents” (Mother Jones) and Grammy-nominated artist on fiddle, banjo, guitar and song. He is a special guest on legendary guitarist Mark Knopfler’s latest CD, Tracker and is working on his third album with Andy Irvine & Donal Lunny’s supergroup Mozaik. You can also hear Molsky on BBC TV Transatlantic Sessions singing with Joan Osborne, Julie Fowlis and fiddling with Scottish legend Aly Bain and America’s great dobroist Jerry Douglas. Molsky is also Berklee College of Music’s Visiting Scholar in the American Roots Program.

Fiddler, composer, producer and educator, Darol Anger is at home in a number of musical genres, some of which he helped to invent. Exceptional among modern fiddlers for his versatility and depth, Anger has helped drive the evolution of the contemporary string band through his involvement with numerous pathbreaking ensembles such as his Republic Of Strings, the Turtle Island String Quartet, the David Grisman Quintet, Montreux, his Duo with Mike Marshall, and others.

For more information, go to http://www.alasdairfraser.com, http://www.brucemolsky.com and http://www.darolanger.com.

