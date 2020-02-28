Business & Professional Women of Nevada County will be Celebrating the Centennial of Woman Suffrage on Wednesday, March 18. March, Women’s History Month, is a great time for us all to learn about what it took for women to earn the right to vote.

Suffragists began their organized fight for women’s equality in 1848 when they demanded the right to vote during the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York. For the next 72 years, women lobbied, marched, picketed and protested for that right. Quakers played a prominent role in the struggle, coming as they did out of a religion where men and women were considered equally valuable in all aspects of life. Most woman suffrage supporters had been introduced to reform efforts through the Abolition movement, emphasizing the right of all women to gain equal access to education and employment, as well as to equality in marriage, to a married woman’s right to property and wages, and to custody of her children. The Temperance movement combined the destiny of the woman suffrage movement with the anti-saloon one, more importantly along with such areas as prison reform, public health and improved working conditions for women. Together, these various strains forged a powerful, unstoppable force for woman suffrage and equal rights.

March’s speaker, Professor Janet Rankin, will both enlighten and lead us in a lively discussion of this topic on Wednesday, March 18. Professor Rankin teaches History and Women’s Studies at Sierra College through regular semester courses as well as through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program starting in February on the Nevada County Campus and in Roseville. Come join your BPW members, friends and guests as we learn how women won the battle for the vote, the internal and external struggles and how important it is that we exercise this right that women gave their health, their comforts and even their lives to attain.

Business & Professional Women of Nevada County meets the third Wednesday of each month at Trolley Junction at the Northern Queen, 400 Railroad Ave., Nevada City. Business & Professional Women of Nevada County’s mission is to support and promote equity for women. Encouragement Award and Academic Scholarships are offered to women returning to school or in certification programs in order to better their working opportunities. This is a dinner program. All attendees must prepay. Social/networking is at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. Cost is $22.50 per person for dinner or $5 for Program Only which includes beverages. Deadline for reservations is Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m. To reserve, visit bpwnevadacounty.org. For more information call Mary at 530-346-7192.