Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Big Mable and the Portholes

Long thought to be the band that went down with the Titanic, Big Mable and The Portholes have emerged from Davy Jones’ Locker with the sole mission of blowing socks off the ankles of landlubbers.

Specializing in face melting songs of the sea, Big Mable and The Portholes will be bringing and ringing in the New Year at The Pour House in downtown Grass Valley.

Music starts at 6 p.m., Big Mable and The Portholes take the stage at 11 p.m. Get ready to soak in the atmosphere and sail into 2020 as the band takes its audience on a nautical voyage through a musical fun bath.

$5 cover charge.

For more information visit facebook/bigmable or Facebook/thepourhousegv.