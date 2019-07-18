Catch Boogie Fever in the Sierra Nevada foothills

Looking for the best party in town on a hot summer night? Boogie Fever in the Foothills is a ‘70s disco/costume party on Saturday, July 20, from 6:30-10 p.m., at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley. Early bird tickets are still available. Prices go up at the door. Tickets are $20-$23 and are available on Eventbrite.

Throughout the evening, exciting raffle prizes will be given away. Popular, local DJ Matt Connelly will be spinning the records, playing all the great dance songs from the 1970s. Dancers will boogie down in the swirl of fog and lights! Soul trains will form and snake across the dance floor!

Dress up in your most outrageous ‘70s fashion and win awesome prizes for Best Costume. Bell bottoms, leisure suits, Farrah Fawcett hairstyles, jump suits, long vests, peasant blouses — bold and daring colors matched with flowing scarves, headbands and tie-dye tops.

Delicious snacks and a no-host bar will keep the party going for hours. Duck inside the Photo Booth to capture your 1970s self for a lifetime of memories. Get your hips moving with one of the many available hula hoops. Grab a few light-up necklaces and bracelets to make your dance floor moves go wild.

This is a fundraising event in which all proceeds will go to CAPE’s animal rescue programs. The Center for Animal Protection and Education works to save the lives of individual animals who are at risk, or have special needs and to educate people about ways to alleviate animal suffering. Founded in 1992, CAPE has helped thousands of animals. Those who are older, injured or recovering from an illness are placed into new, loving homes through CAPE’s foster and adoption programs. In 2012 CAPE established the CAPE Animal Sanctuary in Grass Valley, a permanent home for dozens of animals with special needs and burros removed from their native habitats on public lands by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. CAPE also offers educational opportunities to inform people about issues animals face in society. CAPE programs emphasize that all animals have the right to a long, full life, free from pain and suffering. To learn more or donate please visit http://www.capeanimals.org.