Buffalo Field Campaign returns to Nevada City

TICKETS: $20/Suggested Donation, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Tickets available at www.minersfoundry.org or by phone at 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry or BriarPatch Food Co-op

The Buffalo Field Campaign (BFC) 2019 Road Show returns to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Since 1999, BFC’s Co-Founder and Campaign Coordinator Mike Mease has been visiting communities in Washington, Oregon and California to share music, stories, video and discussion — all of which is inspired by the last wild bison. This year’s local event also features live music from Bear Fox, Goodshield Aguilar and Mignon Geli, and Paul Kamm and Eleanore MacDonald with special guest Mikail Graham.

BFC is the only group working both in the field and in the policy arenas to stop the harassment and slaughter of America’s last wild buffalo. Formalized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1997, they also protect the natural habitat of wild free-roaming bison and other native wildlife, and stand with First Nations to honor the sacredness of wild buffalo. Their primary goal is to create permanent year-round protection for bison and the ecosystem they depend on — including respect for the migratory needs of this long-exploited and clearly endangered species.

BFC was founded after the winter of 1996-97, when the Montana Department of Livestock (DOL) and the National Park Service slaughtered nearly 1,100 Yellowstone buffalo when the hungry animals dared to follow their instincts beyond the arbitrary human-imposed park boundary into Montana. Those killings, combined with deaths from an unusually severe winter, resulted in a loss of nearly two-thirds of the Yellowstone population — the only herds of genetically intact, non-domesticated, and continually free buffalo on the planet.

That winter, when an organization called Buffalo Nations (the original name of Buffalo Field Campaign) began conducting daily patrols and coordinating passionate advocacy, the state of Montana and federal officials realized they could no longer kill buffalo with impunity. The group was formed as a nonprofit grassroots coalition of Native American and non-Native environmentalists under the leadership of Lakota activist Rosalie Little Thunder and videographer Mike Mease, with the support of the Seventh Generation Fund.

As BFC moves towards their 22nd year of uninterrupted buffalo defense, their vigil continues. While the circumstances for the buffalo in some ways have not changed, there is no doubt that their lives are vastly improved by — and in some cases continue because of — the efforts of Buffalo Field Campaign.