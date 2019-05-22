Brotherly Mud to play hometown show Friday

Brotherly Mud is slated to perform Friday night at the Golden Era in Nevada City.

Submitted photo

Danny Roholt and Seth Grauer are Auburn natives, a couple guys who started playing music together young and took the trip to Los Angeles in their early 20s to give Hollywood a shot.

From there they went their separate ways, Grauer to Oregon and Roholt to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he earned his Master’s in jazz composition. But life moves in circles and eventually the two found themselves reunited back here in the foothills of the Sierra, where they formed the band Brotherly Mud in 2018 and are quickly closing in on their 100th show. The duo comes to Golden Era in Nevada City on Friday.

Their sound is a lively strand of string-heavy Americana, their songs tracing narratives of departures and homecomings, loves and addictions, and the retreat from urban entanglements to the re-imagining of a more natural life. Their most recent album is titled “Jericho in Bloom.”

Their music is very much tied to their ecological passions, which include deep involvement in salmon and Steelhead restoration throughout the Yuba and Bear River watersheds. The supporting members of the band are Gabe Bingham on electric guitar and mandolin, and Wiliam Condrey on drums and percussion.

They will be performing at the Golden Era Lounge at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 24. Cover will be $5.