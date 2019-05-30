Bringer of empowered femininity to perform in Nevada City

LoLo Gervais will perform Friday in Nevada City.

Submitted photo

A refined and versatile entertainer, vocalist LoLo Gervais brings a sassy elegance and empowered femininity to rhythm and blues music, according to a release.

She is the reigning winner of the Best Performing Artist in Nevada County award (for three consecutive years), and leads a band of consummate processionals which includes Ray Sayre on guitar, Richard Jones on drums, Charlie Faber on bass and Gary Regina on the saxophones. Their music spans material by such artists as Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Stevie Wonder, along with a wide repertoire of contemporary music reinvented through the lens of vintage rhythm and blues.

LoLo will be performing at the Golden Era Lounge, 309 Broad Street in Nevada City, on Friday, May 31. The show will start at 8:30 p.m. A $5 cover will be charged at the door.