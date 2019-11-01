Book release party at Wild Eye Pub: Event to celebrate the Local author Judie Rae’s new novel

Join author Judie Rae for the release of her new novel “The Haunting of Walter Rabinowitz,” published by Artemis Books, Sunday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley.

The novel is the story of a university professor who takes advantage of his position to woo coeds. When Effie Latimer, one of his conquests, discovers she is but one of many, she decides to administer her own brand of justice. What happens next changes both of their lives.

Former Nevada County Poet Laureate Molly Fisk wrote of the work “…Judie Rae’s tart and funny twist on the familiar interaction between charming male professors and adoring female students will make you laugh, groan, and perhaps reconsider your own potential for exacting revenge …This is one woman’s determined venture toward being more fully herself.”

Music at the Wild Eye Pub will be provided by Nory Fussell. Wild Eye Pub cover charge is $5.