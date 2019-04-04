Boilshoi relives ‘The Golden Age’ at Sutton Cinemas

Sutton Cinemas brings the magic of the Bolhoi ballet to Nevada County for a special live presentation of "The Golden Age."

Submitted Photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: Sutton Cinemas presents “The Golden Age” Live from The Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow WHEN: Monday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley TICKETS: $15 Adult, $12.50 Child/Senior. Available online at www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office INFO: www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-9000

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. The latest offering in the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema series is “The Golden Age,” a 1920’s-era cabaret extravaganza playing once only at Sutton Cinemas on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The Golden Age Cabaret is a favorite nightly haunt. The young fisherman Boris falls in love with Rita. He follows her to the cabaret and realizes that she is the beautiful dancer Mademoiselle Margot, but also the love interest of the local gangster Yashka. With its jazzy score by Dmitri Shostakovich and its music-hall atmosphere featuring beautiful tangos, “The Golden Age” is a refreshing and colorful dive into the roaring twenties. This historic ballet can only be seen at the Bolshoi.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture. With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

Sutton Cinemas is located at 399 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin. Advance tickets are available at the Box Office or online at sierratheaters.com.