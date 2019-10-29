Big Mable and The Portholes set sail Thursday

Specializing in face melting songs of the sea, the four piece ensemble returns to The Pour House for a Halloween bash.

Long thought to be the band that went down with the Titanic, Big Mable and The Portholes have emerged from Davy Jones’ Locker with the sole mission of blowing socks off the ankles of landlubbers. Big Mable and The Portholes are a bit like the Beatles meeting the Temptations while fighting Blackbeard.

Get ready to soak in the atmosphere as the band takes its audience on a nautical voyage through a musical fun bath. Costumes and crowd participation are encouraged.

For more information visit facebook/bigmable or facebook/thepourhousegv