Beaucoup Chapeaux to play Wild Eye Pub Sunday in Grass Valley.

Beaucoup Chapeaux is French for (loosely) “Many Hats.” Although certain band members are indeed partial to fine chapeaux, the term as used here is strictly metaphorical, referring not to wardrobes, but to musical repertoire.

The term can also apply to the various genres of music each band member — Maggie McKaig, Luke Wilson, Murray Campbell and Randy McKean — play outside of Beaucoup Chapeaux’s regular Euro/Balkan focus. These include jazz, bluegrass, country, classical, Celtic, folk and avant-garde music.

Beaucoup Chapeaux dons yet another hat at the Wild Eye Pub’s Last Sunday Concert Series when they’ll perform two sets of original music. To create the new music, additions have been made to the band’s “normal” instrumentation of accordion, tenor guitar, plectrum banjo, violin, oboe, cor anglais, clarinet, bass clarinet and vocals. Expect to also see on stage six-string guitar, dobro, 5-string banjo, piccolo, alto sax and contra alto clarinet.

As to the nature of these original pieces: Together for 12 years, Beaucoup Chapeaux has a long-running joke about writing a folk opera and calling it “Nevada City the Musical.” Whether that will truly manifest, time will tell. Meanwhile, they’re having a ball playing around with the idea. Songs with titles like “Nevada City Blues,” “Gold Fields,” and “Thème du Classique” are popping up.

So maybe it’s not such a joke after all. Either way, you’re likely going to enjoy what comes out of Beaucoup Chapeaux’s new hat next Sunday. Plan also to enjoy the Wild Eye Pub’s fabulous pub fare and beautifully decorated dining room.

Reservations are strongly advised.