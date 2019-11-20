Beaucoup Chapeaux to play Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley Saturday

Beaucoup Chapeaux plays music for both dancers and listeners, which is exactly what they’ll be up to this Saturday at the Wild Eye Pub. Their repertoire is like a beautiful bouquet of wild flowers, plucked from the musical traditions of France, Italy, Spain, the Balkans, Eastern Europe, and the Americas. The band’s blend of hot instrumentals, soulful love songs, and exciting original compositions has been filling audiences’ hearts with joie de vivre for over eleven years and 700 concerts throughout Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Their recent appearance playing for the grand opening of Mt. Shasta’s Jefferson Center for the Arts had everyone dancing for the entire concert, and elicited this response from artistic director Wendy James: “Thank you for making last night an incredible and magical experience for everyone.”

Beaucoup Chapeaux’s members are founder and leader Maggie McKaig on accordion, guitars, and lead vocals; Luke Wilson on plectrum and 5-string banjo, tenor guitar, dobro, and vocals; Murray Campbell on violin, oboe, cor de anglais, and vocals; and Randy McKean on clarinet, bass clarinet, alto sax, 5-string banjo, and vocals.