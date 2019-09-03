Beaucoup Chapeaux to play Nevada City Classic Cafe Friday

Beaucoup Chapeaux plays music from Paris. And Skopje, and Athens, and Rome, and Bucharest, and many other fascinating corners of the world … including Nevada City.

These “…astonishing juggernauts…” have been inspiring and delighting audiences for over ten years and 700+ concerts. They’ll be at their beguiling best tomorrow night at the Nevada City Classic Cafe, where the menu will feature the summer bounty of local organic growers, while the atmosphere will provide enough pure unadulterated joie de vivre for everyone.

You can also catch Beaucoup Chapeaux on Sept.14 at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park’s “French Connection Festival.”