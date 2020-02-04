Beaucoup Chapeaux returns to the Classic Café Friday

After a two month absence, Beaucoup Chapeaux returns this Friday to play on one of their favorite “stages” in Nevada City: The sweet window seat at the Nevada City Classic Café.

Lovers of world music know that the Classic is the place to be when Beaucoup Chapeaux is in residence. Love, joy, great music and fine food are what it’s all about. Everyone delights in the special dishes Classic owner Genevieve creates for her first Friday music nights. This week, the focus is Mardi Gras, and you can bet Genevieve’s delectable jambalaya will be on the menu, as well as numerous dishes featuring that popular crustacean, crab! Also a safe bet you’ll get a chance to sing “Jambalaya (On the Bayou).” Reservations are strongly suggested.

Beaucoup Chapeaux also plays at the Classic on Valentine’s Day. This year marks the band’s 12th anniversary. Reservations are a must for Valentine’s Day.