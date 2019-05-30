Beatlemania is coming to Nevada City

The Beatles band Mania! is preparing to hit the Miners Foundry like the Beatles hit the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

The original band was formed in 2004 and was named Because. Since then the band has been playing to packed theatres and screaming audiences all over California.

“I could not be more excited about bringing this great band to Miners Foundry,” said John Zurflueh, owner of Starbright Entertainment. “They have been playing all over Northern California including the Bay Area, in several theaters, and now here.”

Each band member defines the essence of the original Beatles, not only musically but mannerisms, look and a show that includes three period outfit changes. Beginning with the black suits from the Ed Sullivan Show, then the Sgt. Pepper era and finishing with the Abbey Road set. This is a show for all generations, and promises a ton of fun.

Mania will play at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St. in Nevada City at 7 p.m. June 2. Seating is preferred, first few rows from stage and general, balance of chairs. All first come, first choice. Tickets are at http://www.minersfoundry.org, Briar Patch or call (53) 265-5040. Pending space available, tickets can be purchased the day of the show.