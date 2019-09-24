Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Sept. 26 through Oct. 2
COOPER’S ALE HOUSE
235 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-0116
Music Calendar September
Tue & Thurs – Karaoke
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Fri Sept. 27 – The Rayos w/Hannah Lingrell (Soulful folk & Americana, Free) Sol Horizon (conscious reggae) 10 p.m. $15.
Sat Sept. 28 – Swoop Unit (Big band funk, soul, R&B) 9:45 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
Nevada City Bar & Restaurant
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs Sept. 26 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.
Fri Sept .27 – Vintage rhythm and blues with Lolo Gervais, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Sat Sept. 28 – In the Moment (Tom MacDonald, Tony Ungar and Gerry Pineda) 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Tues Oct. 1 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament
Starting at 7 p.m.
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Sept. 26 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics and your requests on keys and accordion, by a local legend. – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tips.
Thurs Sept. 26 – Dani Joy Music, with Perry Stauffer & John Girton. 6 p.m., $5.
Fri Sept. 27 – Mark St. Mary’s Louisiana Zydeco Blues Band with a “Halfway to Mardi Gras” Zydeco Dance & Feast! 7 p.m., $10.
Sat Sept. 28 – Bob Mora and The Third Degree Blues Band. 6:30 p.m. $5.
Sun Sept. 29 – Sunday Brunch Specials, with music of Z Cabernet Duo 12-2p.m.
Sun Sept 29 – Last Sunday Music Series: Moon Dog & Astral Cats. 6 p.m. $10.
Wed Oct. 2 – James Carlson (Americana Originals and favorites) 6 p.m.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.