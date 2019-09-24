Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Sept. 26 through Oct. 2

COOPER’S ALE HOUSE

235 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-0116

Tue & Thurs – Karaoke

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Fri Sept. 27 – The Rayos w/Hannah Lingrell (Soulful folk & Americana, Free) Sol Horizon (conscious reggae) 10 p.m. $15.

Sat Sept. 28 – Swoop Unit (Big band funk, soul, R&B) 9:45 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thurs Sept. 26 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.

Fri Sept .27 – Vintage rhythm and blues with Lolo Gervais, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sat Sept. 28 – In the Moment (Tom MacDonald, Tony Ungar and Gerry Pineda) 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Tues Oct. 1 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament

Starting at 7 p.m.

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Sept. 26 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics and your requests on keys and accordion, by a local legend. – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tips.

Thurs Sept. 26 – Dani Joy Music, with Perry Stauffer & John Girton. 6 p.m., $5.

Fri Sept. 27 – Mark St. Mary’s Louisiana Zydeco Blues Band with a “Halfway to Mardi Gras” Zydeco Dance & Feast! 7 p.m., $10.

Sat Sept. 28 – Bob Mora and The Third Degree Blues Band. 6:30 p.m. $5.

Sun Sept. 29 – Sunday Brunch Specials, with music of Z Cabernet Duo 12-2p.m.

Sun Sept 29 – Last Sunday Music Series: Moon Dog & Astral Cats. 6 p.m. $10.

Wed Oct. 2 – James Carlson (Americana Originals and favorites) 6 p.m.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity