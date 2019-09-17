Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Sept. 19 through 25
COOPER’S ALE HOUSE
235 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-0116
Music Calendar September
Tue & Thurs – Karaoke
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thurs Sept. 19 – Band Beyond Desription, 8:30 p.m $10.
Fri Sept. 20 – Jessica Malone with Brotherly Mud (Soulful Americana & Folk) 9 p.m. $10.
Sat Sept. 21 – Marshall House Project (Blues, Soul, Rock, Funk) 9:45 p.m. $8.
Sun Sept. 22 – Toubab Krewe (Ferocious African Grooves) 9:30 p.m. $20.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
(530)265-9093
Nevada City Bar & Restaurant
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs Sept. 19 – The Gianty Step Jazz Band featuring Lorraine Gervais, 8-11 p.m.
Fri Sept. 20 – Bob Mora and the 3rd Degree Blues Band, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Sat Sept. 21 – Playdate Jazz, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Sun Sept. 22 – Kronosaurus Flex (all vinyl funk, rock, and hip-hip), 8-11 p.m.
Tues Sept. 24 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament
Starting at 7 p.m.
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Sept. 19 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics and your requests on keys and accordion, by a local legend. – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tips.
Thurs Sept. 19 – Norman Baker, Seattle singer-songwriter, solo acoustic tour – normanbaker.com
Fri Sept. 20 – Boca do Rio returns with Brazilian jazz for dancing. 6:30 p.m., $5.
Sat Sept. 21 – Anton Barbeau, The Moore Bros, and Mount Whateverest, Yes, that’s right! 7 p.m. $10.
Sun Sept. 22 – Sunday Brunch Specials, with Ludi Hinrichs’ poetry and original music on piano and trombone. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sun Sept. 22 – Squeeze Kitten: Music of Lucky Mulligan, Catherina Girton & Matt Draper. 6 p.m. $5.
Wed Sept. 25 – 4th Wednesdays: Words With Friends. This month: Shel Silverstein Birthday Party & Open Mic! Read, perform or play a favorite Shel poem or song. Or just listen and eat cake. All ages: 6-8:15 p.m. Adults, 8:30-10 p.m. Donate.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.