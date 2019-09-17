Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Sept. 19 through 25

COOPER’S ALE HOUSE

235 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-0116

Tue & Thurs – Karaoke

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thurs Sept. 19 – Band Beyond Desription, 8:30 p.m $10.

Fri Sept. 20 – Jessica Malone with Brotherly Mud (Soulful Americana & Folk) 9 p.m. $10.

Sat Sept. 21 – Marshall House Project (Blues, Soul, Rock, Funk) 9:45 p.m. $8.

Sun Sept. 22 – Toubab Krewe (Ferocious African Grooves) 9:30 p.m. $20.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

(530)265-9093

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thurs Sept. 19 – The Gianty Step Jazz Band featuring Lorraine Gervais, 8-11 p.m.

Fri Sept. 20 – Bob Mora and the 3rd Degree Blues Band, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sat Sept. 21 – Playdate Jazz, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Sun Sept. 22 – Kronosaurus Flex (all vinyl funk, rock, and hip-hip), 8-11 p.m.

Tues Sept. 24 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament

Starting at 7 p.m.

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Sept. 19 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics and your requests on keys and accordion, by a local legend. – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tips.

Thurs Sept. 19 – Norman Baker, Seattle singer-songwriter, solo acoustic tour – normanbaker.com

Fri Sept. 20 – Boca do Rio returns with Brazilian jazz for dancing. 6:30 p.m., $5.

Sat Sept. 21 – Anton Barbeau, The Moore Bros, and Mount Whateverest, Yes, that’s right! 7 p.m. $10.

Sun Sept. 22 – Sunday Brunch Specials, with Ludi Hinrichs’ poetry and original music on piano and trombone. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sun Sept. 22 – Squeeze Kitten: Music of Lucky Mulligan, Catherina Girton & Matt Draper. 6 p.m. $5.

Wed Sept. 25 – 4th Wednesdays: Words With Friends. This month: Shel Silverstein Birthday Party & Open Mic! Read, perform or play a favorite Shel poem or song. Or just listen and eat cake. All ages: 6-8:15 p.m. Adults, 8:30-10 p.m. Donate.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity