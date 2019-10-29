Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Oct. 31 through Nov. 6

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Thurs Oct. 31 – Halloween Beyond Description (Timeless classic rock served up fresh with Jonny Mojo etc) 9:30 p.m., $15.

Fri Nov. 1 – Mojo Green (High octane funk & soul), 9:45 p.m., $15.

Sat Nov. 2 – Mad Hallelujah (Tribal medicine music, soulful funky folk rock) 9:45 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Thurs Oct. 31 – Golden Era Halloween Bash.

Fri Nov. 1 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s (jazz), 8:30–11:30 p.m.

Sat Nov. 2 -The Sean Kerrigan Quartet, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Tues Nov. 5 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Thurs Oct. 31 – Halloween Party on Halloween. Live Band “Cold Sweat” 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Costume Contest at 10 p.m. First Place $50. Second Place $25.

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Oct. 31 – Local Legend, Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Lounge classics and your requests on accordion and piano. He has a growing weekly gathering of local elders. Stop by, say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thurs Oct. 31 – Family Halloween Party & Movie Night! Watch Beetlejuice on the big screen, costume contest, trick-or-treating, photo booth, prizes, games. All ages, family-friendly. 6 p.m. $3.

Fri Nov. 1 – Non-GMO Band (Uptempo dance music!) 6:30 p.m. $5.

Sat Nov. 2 – Cousin Cricket (Western Swing and Rockabilly!) 6:30 p.m. $5.

Sun Nov. 3 -Judie & Nory: Author Judie Rae reads from her new book, followed by Nory Fussel’s original music. 6 p.m. $5.

Wed Nov. 6 – George Cutter and Robert Trice play originals and favorites. 6 p.m. $5.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Thurs Oct. 31 – Karaoke Night – 7 p.m.

Sun Nov. 3 – Live Music – Three Times Through – 3 p.m.

Mon Nov. 4 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Fri Nov. 1 Raw Blues (blues) 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sun Nov. 3 – Cuttin’ The Chord (high energy blues), 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sun Nov. 3 – Tony and Friends invitational Jam Session, 5 p.m.

Mon Nov. 4 – Open Jam Session with Porkshop, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tues Nov. 5 – Karaoke 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.