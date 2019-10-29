Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Oct. 31 through Nov. 6
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thurs Oct. 31 – Halloween Beyond Description (Timeless classic rock served up fresh with Jonny Mojo etc) 9:30 p.m., $15.
Fri Nov. 1 – Mojo Green (High octane funk & soul), 9:45 p.m., $15.
Sat Nov. 2 – Mad Hallelujah (Tribal medicine music, soulful funky folk rock) 9:45 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs Oct. 31 – Golden Era Halloween Bash.
Fri Nov. 1 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s (jazz), 8:30–11:30 p.m.
Sat Nov. 2 -The Sean Kerrigan Quartet, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Tues Nov. 5 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Thurs Oct. 31 – Halloween Party on Halloween. Live Band “Cold Sweat” 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Costume Contest at 10 p.m. First Place $50. Second Place $25.
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Oct. 31 – Local Legend, Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Lounge classics and your requests on accordion and piano. He has a growing weekly gathering of local elders. Stop by, say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.
Thurs Oct. 31 – Family Halloween Party & Movie Night! Watch Beetlejuice on the big screen, costume contest, trick-or-treating, photo booth, prizes, games. All ages, family-friendly. 6 p.m. $3.
Fri Nov. 1 – Non-GMO Band (Uptempo dance music!) 6:30 p.m. $5.
Sat Nov. 2 – Cousin Cricket (Western Swing and Rockabilly!) 6:30 p.m. $5.
Sun Nov. 3 -Judie & Nory: Author Judie Rae reads from her new book, followed by Nory Fussel’s original music. 6 p.m. $5.
Wed Nov. 6 – George Cutter and Robert Trice play originals and favorites. 6 p.m. $5.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Thurs Oct. 31 – Karaoke Night – 7 p.m.
Sun Nov. 3 – Live Music – Three Times Through – 3 p.m.
Mon Nov. 4 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Fri Nov. 1 Raw Blues (blues) 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Sun Nov. 3 – Cuttin’ The Chord (high energy blues), 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Sun Nov. 3 – Tony and Friends invitational Jam Session, 5 p.m.
Mon Nov. 4 – Open Jam Session with Porkshop, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Tues Nov. 5 – Karaoke 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
