Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Oct. 24 through Oct. 30
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thurs Oct. 24 – World’s Finest (newgrass, funk, dub and jam-tronica) 9:30pm, $10.
Fri Oct. 25 – The Gold Souls (funk, soul, blues and rock), 9:45pm, $10.
Sat Oct. 26 – Achilles Wheel (Local jam-rock heroes record live) 9:45 pm. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs Oct. 24 – Groove Afrique, 8-11 p.m.
Fri Oct. 25 – LoLo Gervais and her Rhythm and Blues Project, 8:30–11:30 p.m.
Sat Oct. 26 World Beatnix at the official Golden Era Halloween Party, 9- midnight.
Tues Oct. 29 Chris Crockett, 7:00-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Thurs Oct. 31 – Halloween Party on Halloween. Live Band “Cold Sweat” 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Costume Contest at 10 p.m. First Place $50. Second Place $25.
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Oct. 24 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Lounge classics and your requests on accordion and piano. 4:30 – 6 p.m. Tips.
Thurs Oct. 24 – Bloom Steady; Original music of Chonie Vargas & Farmer Josh. 6:30 p.m. $5.
Fri Oct. 25 – Haute Trash “Trash is the New Black” Fall Fashion Fest! 7 p.m. $15/$20.
Sat Oct. 26 – Joy & Madness! Original high energy funk dance party! Plus a costume contest! 7:30 p.m. $20/$25.
Sun Oct. 27 – North Country Blue: Bluegrass quintet rising stars are featured in our Last Sunday Concert Series: http://www.northcountryblue.com. 6pm. $8/$10.
Wed Oct. 30 – Stephen Holland plays and sings gorgeous Brazillian jazz originals and favorites. 6:30 p.m.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Thurs Oct. 24 – Karaoke Night – 7 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Fri Oct. 25 – Grease Grit and Grime, 8:30 p.m.
Sat Oct. 26 – Halloween Party, Holcomb Bros Band and Costume Contest, 8 p.m.
Sun Oct. 27 – NFL Sunday Ticket Football, 10 a.m.
Mon Oct. 28 – Open Jam Session hosted by Porkchop (all welcome) 6 – 10 p.m.
Tue Oct. 29 – Bottomless Cup of Karaoke, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
