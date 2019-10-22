Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Oct. 24 through Oct. 30

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Thurs Oct. 24 – World’s Finest (newgrass, funk, dub and jam-tronica) 9:30pm, $10.

Fri Oct. 25 – The Gold Souls (funk, soul, blues and rock), 9:45pm, $10.

Sat Oct. 26 – Achilles Wheel (Local jam-rock heroes record live) 9:45 pm. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thurs Oct. 24 – Groove Afrique, 8-11 p.m.

Fri Oct. 25 – LoLo Gervais and her Rhythm and Blues Project, 8:30–11:30 p.m.

Sat Oct. 26 World Beatnix at the official Golden Era Halloween Party, 9- midnight.

Tues Oct. 29 Chris Crockett, 7:00-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Thurs Oct. 31 – Halloween Party on Halloween. Live Band “Cold Sweat” 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Costume Contest at 10 p.m. First Place $50. Second Place $25.

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Oct. 24 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Lounge classics and your requests on accordion and piano. 4:30 – 6 p.m. Tips.

Thurs Oct. 24 – Bloom Steady; Original music of Chonie Vargas & Farmer Josh. 6:30 p.m. $5.

Fri Oct. 25 – Haute Trash “Trash is the New Black” Fall Fashion Fest! 7 p.m. $15/$20.

Sat Oct. 26 – Joy & Madness! Original high energy funk dance party! Plus a costume contest! 7:30 p.m. $20/$25.

Sun Oct. 27 – North Country Blue: Bluegrass quintet rising stars are featured in our Last Sunday Concert Series: http://www.northcountryblue.com. 6pm. $8/$10.

Wed Oct. 30 – Stephen Holland plays and sings gorgeous Brazillian jazz originals and favorites. 6:30 p.m.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Thurs Oct. 24 – Karaoke Night – 7 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Fri Oct. 25 – Grease Grit and Grime, 8:30 p.m.

Sat Oct. 26 – Halloween Party, Holcomb Bros Band and Costume Contest, 8 p.m.

Sun Oct. 27 – NFL Sunday Ticket Football, 10 a.m.

Mon Oct. 28 – Open Jam Session hosted by Porkchop (all welcome) 6 – 10 p.m.

Tue Oct. 29 – Bottomless Cup of Karaoke, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.