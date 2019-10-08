Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Oct. 10 —16

COOPER’S ALE HOUSE

235 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-0116

http://coopersnclive.com

Tue & Thurs – Karaoke.

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Fri Oct. 11 – The Geezer Gig, 10 p.m., Sun Hop Fat (Ethiopian afro-funk & jazz) $10.

Sat Oct .12 – 2 Naïve Melodies (Talking Heads tribute) 10 p.m. $12/$15.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company

Thurs Oct .10 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.

Fri Oct. 11 – Foothills Groove Collective (rythym and blues), 8:30–11:30 p.m.

Sat Oct. 12 – Soul Graffiti, 9 -12 p.m.

Sun Oct. 13 – Dave Manning (songwriter and pianist) 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Tues Oct. 15 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Weds Oct. 16 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament

Starting at 7 p.m.

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Oct. 10 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics and your requests on keys and accordion, by a local legend. – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Tips.

Thurs Oct. 10 – Cassidy Joy plays her new originals and some favorites. Alex Agar joins on harmony and percussion. 5 p.m. $5.

Thurs Oct. 10 – Late show! Sis plays RnB electronica, Psychedelic Pop; special guests Keith and Jon, Igneous Womb and Titanium Buddha! sisisaband.com 8:30 p.m. $10.

Fri Oct. 11 – Aretha Franklin Tribute! Power of 12, Leftie Lucy, Heart, Chad Conner Crow and more play Aretha in their own unique styles. 6:30 p.m. $10.

Sat Oct. 12 – Shawn Odyssey’s Once in a Lifetime: A storytelling comedy of heartbreak & hilarity. Special guests: Poetry Crashers. Sold out last year! 6:30 p.m. $10.

Sun Oct. 13 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam. Sign

up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin, and Al Feeney. 6 p.m.

Wed Oct. 16 – Possum, Jeff Wright, James Carlson & Ty Smith play American originals & favorites. 6 p.m. $5.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Thurs Oct. 10 – Trivia Night, theme is The Office TV Show – 7 p.m.

Sat Oct. 12 – Live Music with Farrow and the Peach Leaves – 7 p.m.

Mon Oct. 14 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.