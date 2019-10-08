Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Oct. 10 —16
COOPER’S ALE HOUSE
235 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-0116
Tue & Thurs – Karaoke.
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Fri Oct. 11 – The Geezer Gig, 10 p.m., Sun Hop Fat (Ethiopian afro-funk & jazz) $10.
Sat Oct .12 – 2 Naïve Melodies (Talking Heads tribute) 10 p.m. $12/$15.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
Nevada City Bar & Restaurant
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company
Thurs Oct .10 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.
Fri Oct. 11 – Foothills Groove Collective (rythym and blues), 8:30–11:30 p.m.
Sat Oct. 12 – Soul Graffiti, 9 -12 p.m.
Sun Oct. 13 – Dave Manning (songwriter and pianist) 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Tues Oct. 15 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Weds Oct. 16 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament
Starting at 7 p.m.
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Oct. 10 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics and your requests on keys and accordion, by a local legend. – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Tips.
Thurs Oct. 10 – Cassidy Joy plays her new originals and some favorites. Alex Agar joins on harmony and percussion. 5 p.m. $5.
Thurs Oct. 10 – Late show! Sis plays RnB electronica, Psychedelic Pop; special guests Keith and Jon, Igneous Womb and Titanium Buddha! sisisaband.com 8:30 p.m. $10.
Fri Oct. 11 – Aretha Franklin Tribute! Power of 12, Leftie Lucy, Heart, Chad Conner Crow and more play Aretha in their own unique styles. 6:30 p.m. $10.
Sat Oct. 12 – Shawn Odyssey’s Once in a Lifetime: A storytelling comedy of heartbreak & hilarity. Special guests: Poetry Crashers. Sold out last year! 6:30 p.m. $10.
Sun Oct. 13 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam. Sign
up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin, and Al Feeney. 6 p.m.
Wed Oct. 16 – Possum, Jeff Wright, James Carlson & Ty Smith play American originals & favorites. 6 p.m. $5.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Thurs Oct. 10 – Trivia Night, theme is The Office TV Show – 7 p.m.
Sat Oct. 12 – Live Music with Farrow and the Peach Leaves – 7 p.m.
Mon Oct. 14 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
