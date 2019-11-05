Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Nov. 7 through Nov. 13
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000


Fri Nov. 8 – The Geezer Gig, 5 p.m., One Grass Two Grass (Progressive bluegrass) Opening set and collaboration w/local prodigy Kyle Ledson. 9:45 p.m. $10.
Sat Nov. 9 – Keystone Revisited (A tribute to the music of Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders) 9:45 p.m. $15.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Thurs Nov. 7 – Mr. Rogers (original electronic soul compositions), 8-11 p.m.
Fri Nov. 8 – Soul Graffiti (hip-hop, jazz, reggae and funk), 8:30–11:30 p.m.
Sat Nov. 9 – Parlor Tricks (SF based Ragtime band), 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Tues Nov. 12 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables.
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Nov. 7 – Local Legend, Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays lounge classics and your requests on accordion and piano. He has a growing weekly gathering of local elders. Stop by and say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.
Thurs Nov. 7 – 1st Thursday Uke Jam Lucky Mulligan hosts. Music sheets available. 6 p.m. $1-$5.
Thurs Nov. 7 – Vocal Visions presents; A Jazz Singer Showcase! Featuring vocalists Kathy Chastain, Margaret de Faymoreau, Tamara Fouyer, Deborah Gilcrest, Mary May Vereen and Robin Voigt, with vocal couiach Ellen Johnson and musicians Al Feeney, Karl Chelette and Tim Bulkley. 6 p.m. $5/$8.
Fri Nov. 8 – Buffalo Gals (Playful uptempo old-timey fun music!) 6:30 p.m. $8/$10.
Sat Nov .9 – Tommy Miles & Mile Stones: Original honkey-tonk. https://www.facebook.com/events/501754283715284/ 6:30 p.m. $8/$10.
Sun Nov. 10 – 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam: Sign up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin and Al Feeney. 6 p.m.
Wed Nov. 13 – Cassidy Joy and Alex Agar share new originals. https://www.facebook.com/cassidyjoymusic/. 6 p.m. $5.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Mon – Friday – Happy Hour – Open – 3 p.m.
Thurs Nov. 7 – General Trivia Night – 7 p.m.
Sat Nov. 9 – Live Music – Shaky Ground – 8 p.m.
Mon Nov. 11 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Fri Nov. 8 – Skippy and The Bowl Junkies. 8 p.m.
Sat Nov. 9 – 2nd Time Around, 8 p.m.
Sun Nov. 10 – Sunday Ticket, 10 a.m.
Mon Nov. 11 – Porkchops Open Jam Session, 6 p.m.
Tues Nov. 12 – Karaoke at 8 p.m.
Weds Nov. 13 – Trivia at 6:30 p.m.
