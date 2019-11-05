Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Nov. 7 through Nov. 13

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Fri Nov. 8 – The Geezer Gig, 5 p.m., One Grass Two Grass (Progressive bluegrass) Opening set and collaboration w/local prodigy Kyle Ledson. 9:45 p.m. $10.

Sat Nov. 9 – Keystone Revisited (A tribute to the music of Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders) 9:45 p.m. $15.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Thurs Nov. 7 – Mr. Rogers (original electronic soul compositions), 8-11 p.m.

Fri Nov. 8 – Soul Graffiti (hip-hop, jazz, reggae and funk), 8:30–11:30 p.m.

Sat Nov. 9 – Parlor Tricks (SF based Ragtime band), 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Tues Nov. 12 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Nov. 7 – Local Legend, Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays lounge classics and your requests on accordion and piano. He has a growing weekly gathering of local elders. Stop by and say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thurs Nov. 7 – 1st Thursday Uke Jam Lucky Mulligan hosts. Music sheets available. 6 p.m. $1-$5.

Thurs Nov. 7 – Vocal Visions presents; A Jazz Singer Showcase! Featuring vocalists Kathy Chastain, Margaret de Faymoreau, Tamara Fouyer, Deborah Gilcrest, Mary May Vereen and Robin Voigt, with vocal couiach Ellen Johnson and musicians Al Feeney, Karl Chelette and Tim Bulkley. 6 p.m. $5/$8.

Fri Nov. 8 – Buffalo Gals (Playful uptempo old-timey fun music!) 6:30 p.m. $8/$10.

Sat Nov .9 – Tommy Miles & Mile Stones: Original honkey-tonk. https://www.facebook.com/events/501754283715284/ 6:30 p.m. $8/$10.

Sun Nov. 10 – 2nd Sunday Jazz Jam: Sign up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin and Al Feeney. 6 p.m.

Wed Nov. 13 – Cassidy Joy and Alex Agar share new originals. https://www.facebook.com/cassidyjoymusic/. 6 p.m. $5.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Mon – Friday – Happy Hour – Open – 3 p.m.

Thurs Nov. 7 – General Trivia Night – 7 p.m.

Sat Nov. 9 – Live Music – Shaky Ground – 8 p.m.

Mon Nov. 11 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Fri Nov. 8 – Skippy and The Bowl Junkies. 8 p.m.

Sat Nov. 9 – 2nd Time Around, 8 p.m.

Sun Nov. 10 – Sunday Ticket, 10 a.m.

Mon Nov. 11 – Porkchops Open Jam Session, 6 p.m.

Tues Nov. 12 – Karaoke at 8 p.m.

Weds Nov. 13 – Trivia at 6:30 p.m.