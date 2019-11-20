Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Nov. 21 through Nov. 27

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday Nov. 21 – Band Beyond Description(Grateful Dead & JGB Bliss) 9 p.m. $10.

Friday Nov. 22 – More Fatter (Funk, soul, jazz, R&B) Japanese guitar virtuoso opens. 9 p.m. $8.

Saturday Nov. 23 – Dusty Green Bones Band (Freewheeling Jamgrass) Opener: Eric Long and his band. 9:30 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Nov. 21 – The Giant Steps: jazz band featuring Lorraine Gervais, 8-11 p.m.

Friday Nov. 22 – Blackbird featuring Maren Metke and Ananda Vaughan (jazz and soul) 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 23 – Foothills Groove Collective featuring Michael DiMartino and Artemis Arthur (rhythm and blues) 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 24 -DJ Kronosaurus Flex (all-vinyl funk, rock and hip-hop) 8-11 p.m.

Monday Nov. 25 – Firefighters’ Thanksgiving Fundraiser, 4-10 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 26 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturdays ~Live Music~ 8 p.m.-midnight. NO COVER.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables.

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Nov. 21 – Local Legend, Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays lounge classics and your requests on accordion and piano. Join a gathering of folks who stop in, say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 21 – Third Thursday Celtic Session in the lounge. 6 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 21 – Hopi Blues Band on tour with James Houlihan, play high-energy music with soulful gut-wrenching grit. Facebood.com/HopiBluesBand/ Door $5 – $10.

Friday Nov. 22 – Royal Jam is Tom Wernigg’s new 4-pc rockin’band. https://www/facebook.com/events/464991600790745/ 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Saturday Nov. 23 – Beaucoup Chapeaux (Eclectic world café music with Maggie, Luke, Murray and Randy! 6:30pm. $5-$10. https://www.facebook.com/events/2518366351727758/

Sunday Nov. 24 – The lovely music of Dani Joy featured in Last Sunday Concert Series. Swinging vintage jazz and dreamy originals played by Dani, with PerryStauffer and violinist Giorgi Khokhobashvili. 6 p.m. $10. https://www.facebook.com/events/561212534425496/

Wednesday Nov. 27 – 4th Wednesdays Words with Friends: Poetry & Pizza! Nevada County’s Poet Laureate, Chris Olander of the Poetry Crashers hosts, presenting poets Kathryn Smith and Gene Berson. All-ages open mic follows. And it’s pizza night at the Pub! $5 – $10 at door goes to the artists. 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/2681557358570720/

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Open – 3 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 21 – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 23 – The Bob Woods Band – 7 p.m.

Monday Nov. 18 – Open Mic Night – 6:30p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Nov. 22 – TBA

Saturday Nov. 23 – TBA

Sunday Nov. 24 – NFL Sunday Ticket

Monday Nov. 25 –Open Jam Session hosted by Porkchop. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 26 – Karaoke at 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Wednesday Nov. 27 – Game Night.